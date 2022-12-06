V1.2 A Minor QoL Update

Active Time
- Active Time should evolve at a slightly slower pace. This is intended to help the player see all the action and is not affected by framerate.
UI
- Chosen formations are now shown in the tutorial and story mode match setup, the same as the Quickmatch and Online Match Setup UI displays it.
- Tutorial and Story Mode UI has gotten some updates to prepare for all the Story Mode functionality.
- Minor adjustments to various elements.
- Hold down the Left and Right Mouse Buttons to show Line Of Sight to all other tiles!
Maps
- Line of sight data is now baked into the maps. I have been able to re-implement Unity's Physics Raycasts to do the work now that we are baking these values, giving us very accurate results.
- Ravine and other maps have had some minor alterations to get them up to the standards of the current Map building pipeline.
- More Map Objects have been added to the game to flesh out the world a bit and spruce things up.
Story Mode Progress
- The maps have been created and we are testing the scenarios for bugs, balance, and difficulty. Expect this mode to be out by Christmas!
