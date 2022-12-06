Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #4

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K
- Improved AI system
- Fixed Dog AI not chasing players out of the gate
- Fixed intro flash screen not showing up
~Janner (Developer)
