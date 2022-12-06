 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 6 December 2022

Small fixes...

Share · View all patches · Build 10084920 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Lobby: UI invisible on start game
  • Helicopter: aimlock range is higher now
  • Helicopter: aimlock range in m now (/100)
  • Helicopter: Time is up bug - fixed

Changed files in this update

GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
