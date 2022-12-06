- Lobby: UI invisible on start game
- Helicopter: aimlock range is higher now
- Helicopter: aimlock range in m now (/100)
- Helicopter: Time is up bug - fixed
GG-Party Playtest update for 6 December 2022
Small fixes...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update