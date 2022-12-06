 Skip to content

ColorTool update for 6 December 2022

Fix 07.04

Build 10084790

  • Fixed bug that would insert black into the remapping process even if there was no black in the palette.
  • Dither Overlay opacity now is set to 0.03 when first added to an image. Slider has been adjusted to make working with lower opacities more practical.
  • Alpha Threshold filter no longer has a opacity slider.
  • Internal update of the effects system that will make it easier to add new effects in the future.

