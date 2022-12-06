- Fixed bug that would insert black into the remapping process even if there was no black in the palette.
- Dither Overlay opacity now is set to 0.03 when first added to an image. Slider has been adjusted to make working with lower opacities more practical.
- Alpha Threshold filter no longer has a opacity slider.
- Internal update of the effects system that will make it easier to add new effects in the future.
ColorTool update for 6 December 2022
Fix 07.04
