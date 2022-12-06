EA Build Hotfix #21

- Ticket #1292 Quick save in tutorial soft lock fix
- Ticket #1278 QOL - After colonize cutscene, game transition to colony view of new colony
- Ticket #1279 QOL – Attack ally prompt implemented
- Ticket #1291 All Hyper Advanced tech fields unlocking at the same time fix
- Ticket #1283 Multiple Dyson spheres constructed on turn causing endless loop fix
- Ticket #1258 Dyson spheres not clearing out old system data fix
- Ticket #1208 Terraformers on Terran worlds and aquatic terraforming fixes
- Ticket #1214 Gaia transformation occurs instantly fix
- Ticket #1122 Extermination fix
- Ticket #1295 Low G and High G maintenance fix
- Ticket #1259 Subterranean population fix for Dyson spheres
- Ticket #1288 Lost Colony Soft Lock fix
- Ticket #1299 Tooltips remain when “Demand Surrender” and “Declare War” selected fix
- Ticket #1289 Research menu scroll to tech fix
- Ticket #1296 Softlock in ship designer if exiting from empire or build queue menu fix
Additional Notes:
Research system fixes and optimizations including AI selection
Gas Giant and Orbital Generation Fix
UI mouse hover fixes
Import/Export Food system optimization
Omniscient trait explore and expansion optimization
Forward and reverse colony/star system button logic fix
Sabotage Building Fix
Building maintenance optimization
Prior saved games may NOT work with latest fix
Changed files in this update