 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 6 December 2022

EA Build Hotfix #21

Share · View all patches · Build 10084752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1292 Quick save in tutorial soft lock fix
  • Ticket #1278 QOL - After colonize cutscene, game transition to colony view of new colony
  • Ticket #1279 QOL – Attack ally prompt implemented
  • Ticket #1291 All Hyper Advanced tech fields unlocking at the same time fix
  • Ticket #1283 Multiple Dyson spheres constructed on turn causing endless loop fix
  • Ticket #1258 Dyson spheres not clearing out old system data fix
  • Ticket #1208 Terraformers on Terran worlds and aquatic terraforming fixes
  • Ticket #1214 Gaia transformation occurs instantly fix
  • Ticket #1122 Extermination fix
  • Ticket #1295 Low G and High G maintenance fix
  • Ticket #1259 Subterranean population fix for Dyson spheres
  • Ticket #1288 Lost Colony Soft Lock fix
  • Ticket #1299 Tooltips remain when “Demand Surrender” and “Declare War” selected fix
  • Ticket #1289 Research menu scroll to tech fix
  • Ticket #1296 Softlock in ship designer if exiting from empire or build queue menu fix

Additional Notes:
Research system fixes and optimizations including AI selection
Gas Giant and Orbital Generation Fix
UI mouse hover fixes
Import/Export Food system optimization
Omniscient trait explore and expansion optimization
Forward and reverse colony/star system button logic fix
Sabotage Building Fix
Building maintenance optimization
Prior saved games may NOT work with latest fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link