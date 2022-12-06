 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Team Fortress 2 update for 6 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7701286)

Share · View all patches · Build 10084526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Happy Smissmas 2022!

  • All players who play TF2 during the event will receive a Stuffed Stocking as a gift! Stockings contain goodies for good little Mercenaries.

  • Featuring 5 new community maps: Frostwatch, Frostcliff, Rumford, Frosty, and Coal Pit

  • Added the Winter 2022 Cosmetic Case

    • Contains 23 new community-contributed items
    • The Festivizer can be found as a bonus drop when opening the case

  • Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store

    • Taunt: Russian Rubdown
    • Taunt: Tailored Terminal
    • Taunt: Roasty Toasty

  • Added 17 new community-created Unusual effects

    • 8 new effects for Unusual hats
    • 9 new effects for Unusual taunts

  • All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Smissmas 2022 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include crates.

  • Mann Co. Store winter sale!

  • Smissmas runs through January 7th, 2023

General

  • Fixed some point_camera visibility issues

  • Fixed some UGC medals using the wrong skin for team RED

  • Updated backpack images for some older cosmetic cases

  • Updated winter cosmetic cases to use a winterized sound when opening

  • Updated several maps to fix localization issues

  • Updated cp_snakewater_final1

    • Fixed missing cubemaps
    • Improved blockbullets
    • Visual fixes

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, and English

Prefabs

  • Champ Stamp Changed equip_region from arm_tatoos to arm_tattoos

Items

  • Fast Learner Removed attribute equip_regions/arm_tatoos 1
  • Fast Learner Added new attribute equip_regions/arm_tattoos with value of 1
  • Apparatchik's Apparel Removed attribute equip_regions/arm_tatoos 1
  • Apparatchik's Apparel Added new attribute equip_regions/arm_tattoos with value of 1
  • Track Terrorizer Removed attribute equip_regions/arm_tatoos 1
  • Track Terrorizer Added new attribute equip_regions/arm_tattoos with value of 1
  • Paisley Pro Removed attribute equip_regions/arm_tatoos 1
  • Paisley Pro Added new attribute equip_regions/arm_tattoos with value of 1
  • Soviet Strongmann Changed equip_region from arm_tatoos to arm_tattoos
  • Taunt: Russian Rubdown has been added
  • Taunt: Tailored Terminal has been added
  • Taunt: Roasty Toasty has been added
  • Trapper's Flap has been added
  • Battle Bear has been added
  • Colonel Kringle has been added
  • Lumbercap has been added
  • Festive Rack has been added
  • Firebrand has been added
  • Partizan has been added
  • Soft Hard Hat has been added
  • Cool Warm Sweater has been added
  • Arctic Mole has been added
  • Underminer's Overcoat has been added
  • Bulb Bonnet has been added
  • Cold Blooded Coat has been added
  • Frostbite Bonnet has been added
  • Infiltrator's Insulation has been added
  • Motley Sleeves has been added
  • Crosshair Cardigan has been added
  • Plaid Lad has been added
  • Glasgow Bankroll has been added
  • Wooly Pulli has been added
  • Oktoberfester has been added
  • Ol' Reliable has been added
  • Heavy Heating has been added
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Highlander Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC 6vs6 Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 1st Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 2nd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum 3rd Place Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Removed attribute visuals_red/skin 4
  • UGC Ultiduo Platinum Participant Added new attribute visuals/skin with value of 4
  • ozfortress Sixes Premier First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Premier Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Premier Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Premier Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Intermediate First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Intermediate Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Intermediate Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Intermediate Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Main First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Main Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Main Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Main Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Open First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Open Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Open Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Sixes Open Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Main First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Main Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Main Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Main Participant has been added
  • Map Stamp - Frostwatch has been added
  • Map Stamp - Frostcliff has been added
  • Map Stamp - Rumford has been added
  • Map Stamp - Frosty has been added
  • Map Stamp - Coal Pit has been added
  • Gun Mettle Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Tough Break Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Mayflower Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Unlocked Winter 2016 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/winter_2016_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2016
  • Unlocked Winter 2016 Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Unlocked Winter 2016 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Rainy Day Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Abominable Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Unleash the Beast Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Winter 2017 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/smissmas_2017_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2017
  • Winter 2017 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Blue Moon Cosmetic Case Removed attribute static_attrs/use_model_cache_icon 1
  • Winter 2018 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/smissmas_2018_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2018
  • Winter 2018 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Winter 2019 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/smissmas_2019_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2019
  • Winter 2019 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Winter 2020 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/smissmas_2020_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2020
  • Winter 2020 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case Changed image_inventory from backpack/player/items/crafting/smissmas_2021_case to backpack/player/items/crafting/cosmetic_case_ribbon_2021
  • Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case Added new attribute static_attrs/is winter case with value of 1
  • Gift-Stuffed Stocking 2022 has been added
  • Winter 2022 Cosmetic Key has been added
  • Winter 2022 Cosmetic Case has been added
  • Strange Filter: Frostwatch (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Frostcliff (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Rumford (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Frosty (Community) has been added
  • Strange Filter: Coal Pit (Community) has been added
  • Map Stamps Collection has been added

Item Collections

  • Winter 2022 Cosmetics Collection (Winter2022Cosmetics_collection) has been added
    • Ancient
      • Festive Rack
      • Trapper's Flap
    • Legendary
      • The Wooly Pulli
      • Motley Sleeves
      • Battle Bear
      • Colonel Kringle
    • Mythical
      • Infiltrator's Insulation
      • Frostbite Bonnet
      • Firebrand
      • Plaid Lad
      • Underminer's Overcoat
      • Ol' Reliable
      • The Cool Warm Sweater
    • Rare
      • Oktoberfester
      • Crosshair Cardigan
      • Bulb Bonnet
      • Cold Blooded Coat
      • Partizan
      • Glasgow Bankroll
      • Arctic Mole
      • Heavy Heating
      • The Soft Hard Hat
      • Lumbercap

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link