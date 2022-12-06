Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7701286)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Happy Smissmas 2022!
-
All players who play TF2 during the event will receive a Stuffed Stocking as a gift! Stockings contain goodies for good little Mercenaries.
-
Featuring 5 new community maps: Frostwatch, Frostcliff, Rumford, Frosty, and Coal Pit
-
Added the Winter 2022 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 23 new community-contributed items
- The Festivizer can be found as a bonus drop when opening the case
-
Added 3 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Russian Rubdown
- Taunt: Tailored Terminal
- Taunt: Roasty Toasty
-
Added 17 new community-created Unusual effects
- 8 new effects for Unusual hats
- 9 new effects for Unusual taunts
-
All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Smissmas 2022 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include crates.
-
Mann Co. Store winter sale!
-
Smissmas runs through January 7th, 2023
General
-
Fixed some point_camera visibility issues
-
Fixed some UGC medals using the wrong skin for team RED
-
Updated backpack images for some older cosmetic cases
-
Updated winter cosmetic cases to use a winterized sound when opening
-
Updated several maps to fix localization issues
-
Updated cp_snakewater_final1
- Fixed missing cubemaps
- Improved blockbullets
- Visual fixes
Extra notes