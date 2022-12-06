 Skip to content

Smash Crates update for 6 December 2022

Shoulder Charge Added

Build 10084450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates based off player feedback:

  • Reduce bomb explosion count downs
  • Added tutorials hints before each match
  • Added input delay on menu item loads to prevent accidental UI submissions
  • Added shoulder charge ability
  • Fixed hat selection bug

