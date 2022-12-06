 Skip to content

JBMod update for 6 December 2022

Updates for Dec 5 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10084375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sprays are allowed by default in SP (still disabled in MP due to exploits)
  • HEV suit sounds now play in SP (Github #10)
  • Voice chat should now clear upon joining a new server (Github #11)
  • Spectator panel now correctly passes key presses to its parent (Github #13)
  • Prevent physics crash when gas canisters have extreme values (Github #15)
  • Prevent AI prediction crash when using non-player weapons (Github #17)

