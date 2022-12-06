- Sprays are allowed by default in SP (still disabled in MP due to exploits)
- HEV suit sounds now play in SP (Github #10)
- Voice chat should now clear upon joining a new server (Github #11)
- Spectator panel now correctly passes key presses to its parent (Github #13)
- Prevent physics crash when gas canisters have extreme values (Github #15)
- Prevent AI prediction crash when using non-player weapons (Github #17)
JBMod update for 6 December 2022
Updates for Dec 5 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update