- Commanders for custom battles and missions now have a random level and professional qualities.
- Added map UI for the movement phase.
- Settings UI has been redesigned.
- A couple of changes have been made to the Artillery firing history UI, including the addition of ‘Bearing’ column.
- A couple of other minor UI changes.
- Changed the flooding model to completely eliminate flooding through undamaged bulkheads.
- Reduced flooding speed.
- Slightly reduced the structural damage multiplier for penetration cases.
- Slightly changed the AI distance estimation logic when aiming artillery.
- Artillery bearing and elevation keys can now be held to repeatedly perform corresponding actions.
- Underwater transmission colors have been slightly changed to make the underwater environment less blue.
- Several bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 6 December 2022
Update 0.1a. Movement phase map and a couple of other changes and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
