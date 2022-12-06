 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Hurricane update for 6 December 2022

Update 0.1a. Movement phase map and a couple of other changes and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10084342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Commanders for custom battles and missions now have a random level and professional qualities.
  • Added map UI for the movement phase.

  • Settings UI has been redesigned.
  • A couple of changes have been made to the Artillery firing history UI, including the addition of ‘Bearing’ column.
  • A couple of other minor UI changes.
  • Changed the flooding model to completely eliminate flooding through undamaged bulkheads.
  • Reduced flooding speed.
  • Slightly reduced the structural damage multiplier for penetration cases.
  • Slightly changed the AI distance estimation logic when aiming artillery.
  • Artillery bearing and elevation keys can now be held to repeatedly perform corresponding actions.
  • Underwater transmission colors have been slightly changed to make the underwater environment less blue.
  • Several bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link