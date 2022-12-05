- Significantly improved input handling (should reduce "sticky" keys)
- Change to the "Crosshair" settings page
- Mod Tools overhaul
- Fixed direction issue when "possessing" a unit
- Possibly fixed AI bug teleporting underground
v1.71
