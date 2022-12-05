 Skip to content

Warbox Sandbox update for 5 December 2022

v1.71

Share · View all patches · Build 10084019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significantly improved input handling (should reduce "sticky" keys)
  • Change to the "Crosshair" settings page
  • Mod Tools overhaul
  • Fixed direction issue when "possessing" a unit
  • Possibly fixed AI bug teleporting underground

