The Coop Gauntlet mode wasn't being very festive.
HOTFIX 1.0.81
Fixed Coop Gauntlet not displaying correct information on results screen.
Fixed Coop Gauntlet difficulty progression for waves being stuck at wave 1.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The Coop Gauntlet mode wasn't being very festive.
HOTFIX 1.0.81
Fixed Coop Gauntlet not displaying correct information on results screen.
Fixed Coop Gauntlet difficulty progression for waves being stuck at wave 1.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update