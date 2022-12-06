 Skip to content

MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE update for 6 December 2022

Hotfix 1.0.81

Hotfix 1.0.81

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Coop Gauntlet mode wasn't being very festive.

HOTFIX 1.0.81
Fixed Coop Gauntlet not displaying correct information on results screen.
Fixed Coop Gauntlet difficulty progression for waves being stuck at wave 1.

