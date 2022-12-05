 Skip to content

Maurice: In The Predator's Nest update for 5 December 2022

Fixed some first bugs

Build 10083744

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Players

-Fixed survivor soundproof footsteps

-Fixed controls icons in the predator UI

Non-Players

-Fixed back and save buttons in main menu settings

-Added tension music in loading level screen

