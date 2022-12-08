 Skip to content

Mythgard update for 8 December 2022

Update Notes: Version 21.6

Update Notes: Version 21.6

Build 10083582

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial

  • Increased the rewards for completing the battle tutorial
  • Improved some of the battle tutorial messaging

Daily Logins

  • Daily logins no longer require consecutive days to reach the next reward
  • Improved daily login rewards for the 7th day

General

  • Minor bug fixes

Known Issue:

  • Players may see a display issue where the XP will look incorrect. It is being tracked correctly on our game servers and is only a display issue as a result of requiring less XP to level up. This display issue will be fixed in the next client update. This may take time to propagate out to players.
  • Player accounts that show more XP earned than required to level up will correctly gain any levels the next time they gain XP.

