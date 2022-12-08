Update Notes: Version 21.6

Tutorial
- Increased the rewards for completing the battle tutorial
- Improved some of the battle tutorial messaging
Daily Logins
- Daily logins no longer require consecutive days to reach the next reward
- Improved daily login rewards for the 7th day
General
- Minor bug fixes
Known Issue:
- Players may see a display issue where the XP will look incorrect. It is being tracked correctly on our game servers and is only a display issue as a result of requiring less XP to level up. This display issue will be fixed in the next client update. This may take time to propagate out to players.
- Player accounts that show more XP earned than required to level up will correctly gain any levels the next time they gain XP.
Changed files in this update