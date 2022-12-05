- BMP format full support
- Background eraser (an option for Fill and Color Replace)
- An option for magic wand to pick pixels on entire canvas
- 0-9 hotkeys to pick colors on the palette
- Organizing palettes
Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 5 December 2022
Update 4.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pixel Studio for pixel art Content Depot 1204051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update