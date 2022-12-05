 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 5 December 2022

Update 4.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10083434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BMP format full support
  • Background eraser (an option for Fill and Color Replace)
  • An option for magic wand to pick pixels on entire canvas
  • 0-9 hotkeys to pick colors on the palette
  • Organizing palettes

Changed files in this update

Pixel Studio for pixel art Content Depot 1204051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link