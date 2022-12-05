 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 5 December 2022

Localization Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 10083320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update

  • Minor Bug fixed.

  • Language is updated.

  • Localization system is updated.

  • Soon other languages will be added.

