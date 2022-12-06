- Added hellfire function by double click (tap) on the tower
- redrawing the textures of the interface, tower and sprites of enemies in high resolution
- added game acceleration from 2x to 16x
- bug fixes
Defense Zone 2 update for 6 December 2022
Update v1.8.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Defense zone 2 Content Windows x86 Depot 295631
Defense zone 2 Content Mac x86 Depot 295632
Defense zone 2 Content Linux x86 Depot 295633
