Defense Zone 2 update for 6 December 2022

Update v1.8.0

Build 10083314

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hellfire function by double click (tap) on the tower
  • redrawing the textures of the interface, tower and sprites of enemies in high resolution
  • added game acceleration from 2x to 16x
  • bug fixes

