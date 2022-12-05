 Skip to content

Project Zomboid update for 5 December 2022

Hotfix 41.78.15 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being able to still add a split-screen player when AllowCoop is disabled.
  • Fixed seeing through walls sometimes after loading into a game.
  • Fixed an error in ISZoneDisplay:getZoneTooltipText.
  • Fixed players briefly appearing at 0,0 on the in-game map after joining a server.
  • Fixed displaying players with name ??? on the in-game map. This happened when the client had not received the first full update with the player's name and other info.

