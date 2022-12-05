early access 1.35.0

Reminder: The leaderboards feature is in beta stage and the current implementation may change.
Highlights
- Tower cards have now better stats UI! Much more readable!
- 3 cards have been added to the game!
Balance changes
Trinkets
-
Overgrowth
- Max health gained when ending combats with full health: 1 -> 2
Cards
-
Scrap Recycler
- No longer gives an extra card per round at level 3.
- Range: (100, 100, 100) -> (200, 210, 220)
-
Disruptor
- Range: (120, 125, 130) -> (160, 180, 200)
Bug fixes
- #75: Risky Upgrades doesn't save its progress when saving and quitting.
