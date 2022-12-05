 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 5 December 2022

early access 1.35.0

Build 10083003

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reminder: The leaderboards feature is in beta stage and the current implementation may change.

Highlights

  • Tower cards have now better stats UI! Much more readable!

  • 3 cards have been added to the game!

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Overgrowth

    • Max health gained when ending combats with full health: 1 -> 2

Cards

  • Scrap Recycler

    • No longer gives an extra card per round at level 3.
    • Range: (100, 100, 100) -> (200, 210, 220)

  • Disruptor

    • Range: (120, 125, 130) -> (160, 180, 200)

Bug fixes

  • #75: Risky Upgrades doesn't save its progress when saving and quitting.

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
