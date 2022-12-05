 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 5 December 2022

Small update 4 (v0.5.4) : Bugs

Small update 4 (v0.5.4) : Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10082956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Again, a small patch for fixing some issues.

  • Car/horse cart:

    • Fix: It was impossible to select it in the tutorial
    • Fix: It was sent when game was paused if "autosend" was activated
    • Fix: It will now give back the resources if the car breaks while employee was running to it
    • Fix: It will now wait the game to be unpaused before going to the city
    • Fix: The employee who repairs the car now uses the right tool

  • Chg: Saves will now be deleted when you loose

  • Fix: Now it is not possible to select the boat which is repairing

