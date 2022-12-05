Small update 4 (v0.5.4) : Bugs

Hi everyone! Again, a small patch for fixing some issues.
Car/horse cart:
- Fix: It was impossible to select it in the tutorial
- Fix: It was sent when game was paused if "autosend" was activated
- Fix: It will now give back the resources if the car breaks while employee was running to it
- Fix: It will now wait the game to be unpaused before going to the city
- Fix: The employee who repairs the car now uses the right tool
Chg: Saves will now be deleted when you loose
Fix: Now it is not possible to select the boat which is repairing
