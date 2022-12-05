 Skip to content

Ronister Adventure update for 5 December 2022

v1.4.7 - REMASTERED GAME

Share · View all patches · Build 10082936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REMASTERED GAME

  • new details in the scenery
  • Improved character control
  • new main music
  • Bug Fixes
  • Support for controls: Xbox Series, XB One, XB 360 and Chinese models that are similar to the official ones.

