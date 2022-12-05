v1.4.7 - REMASTERED GAME

REMASTERED GAME
- new details in the scenery
- Improved character control
- new main music
- Bug Fixes
- Support for controls: Xbox Series, XB One, XB 360 and Chinese models that are similar to the official ones.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
REMASTERED GAME
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update