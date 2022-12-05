 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 5 December 2022

V0.95 - Hotfix

Build 10082887

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a couple of softlocks & crashes were found, a hotfix was in order..

  • The game now pauses when no longer in focus.
  • Roachroom (below shop) on ship 3 no longer has a chance to softlock you.
  • Tree boss offset-circle attack bullet speed reduced a bit (3.0 -> 2.7)
  • Explosive & Exploding bullets no longer impact eachother. The explosion was destroying the newly spawned bullets, making the item useless for Ivan.
  • Gauntlet room now has a SFX when you get hit.
  • Updated the localisation for the new achievement titles & descriptions
  • When winning a daily challenge, the gameover screen now shows the correct text.

Changed files in this update

