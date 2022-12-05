V0.95 - Hotfix

As a couple of softlocks & crashes were found, a hotfix was in order..
- The game now pauses when no longer in focus.
- Roachroom (below shop) on ship 3 no longer has a chance to softlock you.
- Tree boss offset-circle attack bullet speed reduced a bit (3.0 -> 2.7)
- Explosive & Exploding bullets no longer impact eachother. The explosion was destroying the newly spawned bullets, making the item useless for Ivan.
- Gauntlet room now has a SFX when you get hit.
- Updated the localisation for the new achievement titles & descriptions
- When winning a daily challenge, the gameover screen now shows the correct text.
