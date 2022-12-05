 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 5 December 2022

UI and bugfixes

Build 10082857

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New UI-Countdown on tournement / mini-game start from lobby.
  • Bugfix: join or rejoin a tournement works now, there is also no vote bug anymore.

Know issues:

  • After a mini game clients are sometimes stock in win screen.

