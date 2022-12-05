Update 0.1.12

Additions
- Added a minimap
- Added an option to store offhand items without dropping them
- You can trade in your current weapon at an anvil to pay for a new one
- Esc to pause, with an option for auto pause when leaving the window
- A shield comparison window
Adjustments
- Treasure chests should grant only one reward
- Reduced the maximum velocity an object can move
- Small increase to the amount that a weapon attack will pull you around
- Rebounding your weapon off and object will halt the attack rather than keep pushing you forward
- The Down leisure stance (used by bows) is available to set when designing
- Small performance improvement when many humanoids are on screen
- The darkest times of night will reduce players' default visibility
- The player will now drop their sheathed weapon and armor
- Anything that disappears after dying (like ghosts) will now drop its weapon and armor
- Zombies and sheep shouldn't be aligned to one of the three big factions
- Offhand items dropped as a quest reward won't be equipped by NPCs
- Stardust orbs are heavier
- Decay spells will absorb blood
- Fire spells will absorb burning coals
- Increased damage of some spells
- Minor adjustment to the stamina cost of some attacks
- Magic weapon chests are metal
- Enchanted pommels won't display particle effects
- Minor visual changes to some sprites
- Minor UI changes
Bugfixes
- Crossbow bolts no longer hit things before loosing
- The action menu will no longer lock sprinting
- The dodge silhouette no longer flips weapon parts around
- Loading a save will no longer immediately let the player rest
- The player should respawn with their maximum health
- Certain objects are no longer teleportable
- Fixed a bug causing certain weapons to appear very rarely
- Fixed a small performance hitch when dodging
- Ceilings will properly appear above the player and their weapons
- The section to write an area description allows for more than one line
- Archiving a note without moving it will no longer show it as unread
- Reduced some of the fire SFX
- Failing a recipe should no longer leave an empty dialogue box on the screen
- Fixed a weird masking issue with fence gates in water
Saved games may not work with new updates
