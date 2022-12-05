 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Violent Revelry update for 5 December 2022

Update 0.1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10082841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a minimap
  • Added an option to store offhand items without dropping them
  • You can trade in your current weapon at an anvil to pay for a new one
  • Esc to pause, with an option for auto pause when leaving the window
  • A shield comparison window

Adjustments

  • Treasure chests should grant only one reward
  • Reduced the maximum velocity an object can move
  • Small increase to the amount that a weapon attack will pull you around
  • Rebounding your weapon off and object will halt the attack rather than keep pushing you forward
  • The Down leisure stance (used by bows) is available to set when designing
  • Small performance improvement when many humanoids are on screen
  • The darkest times of night will reduce players' default visibility
  • The player will now drop their sheathed weapon and armor
  • Anything that disappears after dying (like ghosts) will now drop its weapon and armor
  • Zombies and sheep shouldn't be aligned to one of the three big factions
  • Offhand items dropped as a quest reward won't be equipped by NPCs
  • Stardust orbs are heavier
  • Decay spells will absorb blood
  • Fire spells will absorb burning coals
  • Increased damage of some spells
  • Minor adjustment to the stamina cost of some attacks
  • Magic weapon chests are metal
  • Enchanted pommels won't display particle effects
  • Minor visual changes to some sprites
  • Minor UI changes

Bugfixes

  • Crossbow bolts no longer hit things before loosing
  • The action menu will no longer lock sprinting
  • The dodge silhouette no longer flips weapon parts around
  • Loading a save will no longer immediately let the player rest
  • The player should respawn with their maximum health
  • Certain objects are no longer teleportable
  • Fixed a bug causing certain weapons to appear very rarely
  • Fixed a small performance hitch when dodging
  • Ceilings will properly appear above the player and their weapons
  • The section to write an area description allows for more than one line
  • Archiving a note without moving it will no longer show it as unread
  • Reduced some of the fire SFX
  • Failing a recipe should no longer leave an empty dialogue box on the screen
  • Fixed a weird masking issue with fence gates in water

Saved games may not work with new updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1823192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link