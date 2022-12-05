BUG FIX #3:
- In chapter 3 if player opened door upstairs in Walter Green's Manor and returned to the cave to save, then went back to Manor the door would be locked again with no option to unlock it again - FIXED
- Added another check near Ciaran's caravan to prevent players from venturing back into the woods (and meeting Aarno's ghost chilling in the shack ;) ) From chapter 4 onwards the path past Ciaran's shooting range should 10000% be blocked
- Added initial check for aspect ratio upon game start - for all players with 16:10 monitors this should fix the strange screen bars issue, I hope (please report on that if possible)
- Fixed the missing voice line when Burned Cat asks Angie if she wants to shoot but she has no ammo (now she just says "I'm out of ammo...")
- Added "It's time to RUN" line when [spoiler]Walter kills Aarno so nobody would get silly ideas to go TOWARDS the killer and poke him (her) (looking at you dear friend Doctor L! :P ) [/spoiler]
- Upon loading a saved game the cooldown on dash is now reset and Angie should be able to dash again
COULD NOT REPLICATE:
- parts of text staying visible during ending credits - not happening to me, nor on streams on Twitch that I watched so... I dunno.
- getting stuck on Swimming Pool stairs - I walked up and down those damned stairs a thousand times and nothing, I even left the scene, returned and tried again and still no luck. If anyone alse got this please provide more info! ;)
- body tray in morgue in chapter 1 - I can't get it to slide in the wrong direction no matter what I do... I spent a good half an hour trying to break it and failed. Can you please explain how it happened? (and I know it DID happen, cos I saw the GIF)
STILL TO FIX:
- weak flashlight in the forest upon reloading
- light problems in men's toilet
- camera turning all funny in Mary's house when hiding in the broom closet
- song onthe grampophone in catacombs sometimes not playing or playing too quietly
- in chapter 5 one of the wax zombies is sometimes able to cut the pipe even if it's not holding it
Changed files in this update