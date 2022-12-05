- Gold per minute increased by 20 for map 1 and 2
- Towers now show their range when hovered over
- Certain cards now have priority when drawing in the shop
- Fixed an error with Black Orcs points cost, creating very hard waves by accident
- Archers on walls can now target enemies you choose
- New building: Hero's Temple (3 new cards)
- Added workshop support
- Galahad damage buff
- Little bars on resource panels added that inform you when the next resource income will happen
- Ability to copy decks in deck building
- Small buff to Quarry production
- Hero resurrection costs gold
- Frame rate settings
- VSync settings
- Map optimisations
Warlords Under Siege update for 5 December 2022
0.5c Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update