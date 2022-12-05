 Skip to content

Warlords Under Siege update for 5 December 2022

0.5c Update

0.5c Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gold per minute increased by 20 for map 1 and 2
  • Towers now show their range when hovered over
  • Certain cards now have priority when drawing in the shop
  • Fixed an error with Black Orcs points cost, creating very hard waves by accident
  • Archers on walls can now target enemies you choose
  • New building: Hero's Temple (3 new cards)
  • Added workshop support
  • Galahad damage buff
  • Little bars on resource panels added that inform you when the next resource income will happen
  • Ability to copy decks in deck building
  • Small buff to Quarry production
  • Hero resurrection costs gold
  • Frame rate settings
  • VSync settings
  • Map optimisations

Changed files in this update

