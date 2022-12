Share · View all patches · Build 10081800 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

I am happy to share that the Steam page for Mortal Glory 2 is now public!

Wishlist now to be notified when the game is out (& follow if you want all updates)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2216660?utm_source=mg1steampage

I wrote a quick post about what you can expect in MG2:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2216660/discussions/1/3709307511569290553/

