 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MECH PUNK update for 5 December 2022

MECH PUNK Usability Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10081546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In-Cockpit Guide;
  • Mobs spawning tweaks;
  • Map Markers fixes;
  • Guide on [T]urbo ang [G]ravity
  • Improved scanner - now it will show important objects offscreen;
  • Nerfed mobs more, they wont bombard you on spawn;

join our Discord to stay in touch

Changed files in this update

Depot 1882553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link