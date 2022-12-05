 Skip to content

Otaku Engine update for 5 December 2022

Hotfix

Build 10081508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vsync enabled by default (during intro)
Everything in a url media path after the first file extension(.jpg, .webm, etc) will be removed
*Fixed some incorrect dialogue left in from the demo

