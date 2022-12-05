- New Feature: Dex filters. You can filter Proćemon in the dex screen by minimum damage, power, charmed status, first letter, and type.
- Significantly sped up save file loading.
Procemon update for 5 December 2022
Update 1.2.1: Dex Filters
Patchnotes via Steam Community
