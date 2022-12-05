 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Procemon update for 5 December 2022

Update 1.2.1: Dex Filters

Share · View all patches · Build 10081476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Dex filters. You can filter Proćemon in the dex screen by minimum damage, power, charmed status, first letter, and type.
  • Significantly sped up save file loading.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058383
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link