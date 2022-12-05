Collider problems on each level should be fixed now.
Parts of some levels had to be readjusted.
fixed scaling problems on some objects.
Santa Slays Nazis update for 5 December 2022
Update notes for Dec. 05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Santa Slays Nazis Content Depot 1819541
