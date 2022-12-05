 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Santa Slays Nazis update for 5 December 2022

Update notes for Dec. 05

Share · View all patches · Build 10081379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Collider problems on each level should be fixed now.
Parts of some levels had to be readjusted.
fixed scaling problems on some objects.

Changed files in this update

Santa Slays Nazis Content Depot 1819541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link