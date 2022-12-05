 Skip to content

Cyber Bodies update for 5 December 2022

v1.4

Build 10081367

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a bug with switching to windowed mode during the application of settings (however, I had to completely disable windowed mode)
-in the Top-down shooter levels, a button has been added to skip levels if you don't want to waste time.
-The CG gallery has been moved to the main menu from the internal menu of the game (so far, all images are open in it at once, regardless of your progress).

