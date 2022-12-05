2022/12/06 (Tue) Tina's Birthday! New “Birthday Outfit” arrives!

Share · View all patches · Build 10081363 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 2022/12/05 (Mon) 16:00 UTC.

Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.



Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”