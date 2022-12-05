 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SALVATIONLAND update for 5 December 2022

Patch 0.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10081028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some videos that didn't play before due to a codec issue
  • The 'Reputation' parameter was cut due to the change in the plot and its becoming a useless element of the game. All checks added before are now removed.
  • Now the transition from "The Bridge" level to Gamsk levels leads to cancellation of all previously received side tasks
  • Batch file for early version saves removing (SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat) was supplemented with the function of deleting config files
  • Slightly reduced grenade damage radius
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

Changed files in this update

SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link