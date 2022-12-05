- Fixed some videos that didn't play before due to a codec issue
- The 'Reputation' parameter was cut due to the change in the plot and its becoming a useless element of the game. All checks added before are now removed.
- Now the transition from "The Bridge" level to Gamsk levels leads to cancellation of all previously received side tasks
- Batch file for early version saves removing (SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat) was supplemented with the function of deleting config files
- Slightly reduced grenade damage radius
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 5 December 2022
Patch 0.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update