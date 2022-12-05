We descrease difficulty for 'EASY' leve - now it be more simple to play with that level of difficulty.
Update 'Select' Icon for Steamdeck.
Change player camera for more comfortable playing.
Memory Lost: Chapter One update for 5 December 2022
Update Notes Dec 5
Changed files in this update