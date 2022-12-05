Update ver. 13.4

Improvements:
-
Chroma key/passthrough:
- Added color wheel to make it easier to choose colors instead of using sliders
- Changed Color Range option maximum value from 100 to 1000
- Renamed Opacity to Falloff option and changed the maximum value from 100 to 1000
- Note: chroma key algorithm was changed, so any previous configuration might look different now
-
Playlists:
- Added possibility to Shuffle playlists
- Added possibility to Loop Favorites, Watch Later and your custom playlists
- Suggested playlist list is now active by default
- Selecting a playlist will automatically play the first video in it
Changed files in this update