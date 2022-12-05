 Skip to content

DeoVR Video Player update for 5 December 2022

Update ver. 13.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10080307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Chroma key/passthrough:

    • Added color wheel to make it easier to choose colors instead of using sliders
    • Changed Color Range option maximum value from 100 to 1000
    • Renamed Opacity to Falloff option and changed the maximum value from 100 to 1000
    • Note: chroma key algorithm was changed, so any previous configuration might look different now

  • Playlists:

    • Added possibility to Shuffle playlists
    • Added possibility to Loop Favorites, Watch Later and your custom playlists
    • Suggested playlist list is now active by default
    • Selecting a playlist will automatically play the first video in it

