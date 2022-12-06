 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 6 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.137 (2022.12.05)

This patch should have a major performance impact on high clock speeds in large maps.

  • [Balance] Humans will have to be more tired to be reluctant to take non critical work tasks
  • [Performance] Reimplement being and object motion to remain smooth at performance intensive situations
  • [Performance] Add multiple performance improvements
  • [Performance] Improve defragmentation performance
  • [UI/UX] Group "Creature attached to colonist" notifications
  • [Bug] Fix alt-tabbing away from the game during neural network defragmentation could lock the input permanently
  • [Bug] Fix trying to select an object when there were large amount of nearby objects would sometimes select the wrong object or fail to select anything
  • [Bug] Fix destroyed devices would participate in electricity grid during the rebuild
  • [Bug] Fix refillable storage tasks would get cancelled if they were saved / loaded in mid execution

