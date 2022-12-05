- Corrected many text errors in the Korean version.
- Fixed the UI of the title screen of the Korean version.
- Fixed a bug that the opening of the English and Korean versions did not display properly.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 5 December 2022
Updated to version 1.29.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update