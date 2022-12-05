 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 5 December 2022

Updated to version 1.29.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10080277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected many text errors in the Korean version.
  • Fixed the UI of the title screen of the Korean version.
  • Fixed a bug that the opening of the English and Korean versions did not display properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962921
  • Loading history…
Depot 1962922
  • Loading history…
Depot 1962923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link