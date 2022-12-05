A few little fixes and prep for the Cold Snap event and a fix to an inflation difficulty modifier bug.
Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback. Happy Cold Snap!!
Battle Bands Hotfix!
A few little fixes and prep for the Cold Snap event and a fix to an inflation difficulty modifier bug.
