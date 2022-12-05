 Skip to content

Battle Bands update for 5 December 2022

Battle Bands Hotfix!

Build 10080246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few little fixes and prep for the Cold Snap event and a fix to an inflation difficulty modifier bug.
Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback. Happy Cold Snap!!

