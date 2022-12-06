 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

地牢100 update for 6 December 2022

2022/12/6_10:42

Share · View all patches · Build 10080202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the function of viewing the map in battle.
  2. The Extreme Cold Trial card was reworked to Curse Burst, Shaman/boost, dealing 75/110/180% chaos damage to enemies in the range. For each layer of curse on the target, the damage is increased by 100%.
  3. A hit/crit cast can trigger a curse.
  4. Fixed a BUG where chaos damage was abnormal under Elemental Curse and Fragile Curse.
  5. The blind box can no longer cast shield skills, avoiding infinite loops.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1711611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link