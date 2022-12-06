- Added the function of viewing the map in battle.
- The Extreme Cold Trial card was reworked to Curse Burst, Shaman/boost, dealing 75/110/180% chaos damage to enemies in the range. For each layer of curse on the target, the damage is increased by 100%.
- A hit/crit cast can trigger a curse.
- Fixed a BUG where chaos damage was abnormal under Elemental Curse and Fragile Curse.
- The blind box can no longer cast shield skills, avoiding infinite loops.
地牢100 update for 6 December 2022
2022/12/6_10:42
