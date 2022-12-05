 Skip to content

Steel Seraph update for 5 December 2022

Linux updated to FINAL

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Linux now updated, as of Dec 5, 9:19am Atlantic/8:19 Eastern/5:19PST/1:19pm GMT.

The last step before full release.

Changed files in this update

Steel Seraph Depot Linux Depot 1052392
