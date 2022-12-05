 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

修真元界 update for 5 December 2022

12月5日更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 10079754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、优化九字真言使用时的UI界面
2、增加人物界面通过鼠标滚轮缩放视角
3、优化人物姿态，使人物更灵活。
4、修改内视时候的模型外观。
5、重做真气盾技能的释放，修改附加的手印不同的效果。

游戏还在不断更新中~~~谢谢您的支持。。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link