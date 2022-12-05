1、优化九字真言使用时的UI界面
2、增加人物界面通过鼠标滚轮缩放视角
3、优化人物姿态，使人物更灵活。
4、修改内视时候的模型外观。
5、重做真气盾技能的释放，修改附加的手印不同的效果。
游戏还在不断更新中~~~谢谢您的支持。。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1、优化九字真言使用时的UI界面
2、增加人物界面通过鼠标滚轮缩放视角
3、优化人物姿态，使人物更灵活。
4、修改内视时候的模型外观。
5、重做真气盾技能的释放，修改附加的手印不同的效果。
游戏还在不断更新中~~~谢谢您的支持。。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update