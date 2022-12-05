Patch Notes[12.5.2022]

Bug Fix:
- You can now select business hours after clicking on the proper answer on prompt.
- Bidding interface no longer pops up at the same time with the market interface.
- Desert Hero Stele interger number fix, death count is no longer show decimals.
- Fixed an issue that would cause a lingering disaster effect even when it's negated.
- Fixed an issue where some barracks could not be moved after the challenge and would prompt "battle in progress" warning
Optimizations:
- Added a second confirmation box for Adviser's Residence Buyback
- After unlocking talent "Mud Road", added "Road" tips.
- Optimize the question function of advisers, now taking work duration and period into consideration on the scope of these questions
- Optimize the special effects of Hongye challenge
- Wharf can be connected to roads now
- The corresponding tax amount required by city title has dropped, and the cumulative tax payment requirements have been reduced too.
