 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 5 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.5.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10079487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. You can now select business hours after clicking on the proper answer on prompt.
  2. Bidding interface no longer pops up at the same time with the market interface.
  3. Desert Hero Stele interger number fix, death count is no longer show decimals.
  4. Fixed an issue that would cause a lingering disaster effect even when it's negated.
  5. Fixed an issue where some barracks could not be moved after the challenge and would prompt "battle in progress" warning

Optimizations:

  1. Added a second confirmation box for Adviser's Residence Buyback
  2. After unlocking talent "Mud Road", added "Road" tips.
  3. Optimize the question function of advisers, now taking work duration and period into consideration on the scope of these questions
  4. Optimize the special effects of Hongye challenge
  5. Wharf can be connected to roads now
  6. The corresponding tax amount required by city title has dropped, and the cumulative tax payment requirements have been reduced too.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link