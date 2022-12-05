P&C HotFix: 051222

Size: 56 KBs
Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed crashes during Tea Parties
:swirlies: Fixed buggy reactions between Bird Princess and others during Tea Parties
:swirlies: [Beta] Fixed Oni NPCs not going to Bloom/Chill/Spooky Festivals
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Size: 56 KBs
:swirlies: Fixed crashes during Tea Parties
:swirlies: Fixed buggy reactions between Bird Princess and others during Tea Parties
:swirlies: [Beta] Fixed Oni NPCs not going to Bloom/Chill/Spooky Festivals
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update