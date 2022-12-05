 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 5 December 2022

P&C HotFix: 051222

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed crashes during Tea Parties
:swirlies: Fixed buggy reactions between Bird Princess and others during Tea Parties
:swirlies: [Beta] Fixed Oni NPCs not going to Bloom/Chill/Spooky Festivals

