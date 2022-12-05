Shredders BIG update 1.51

Shredders is back with a massive new park, a huge multiplayer update, new moves and more!
Massive new park
- Peak Park is a brand new epic snow park waiting for you up in the high mountains of Gnarnia. We’ve got more rails, secret paths, and giant drops than you could ever have hoped for!
- Eight brand new missions to test you out against the Shredders pro-riders
Huge multiplayer update
- With this update you’ll see more riders on the mountain as we’ve been able to increase public sessions from 6 riders to 10.
- Competition time! Take on a new online contest every five minutes to test your Shredders skills with other online players.
- Room codes allow you to easily set up a private mountain between you and others - no matter the platform you’re playing on! PC vs console vs cloud, let’s go!
- You can now add your own park features in private sessions, including kickers, rails and winches - make the mountain yours!
- Updated the multiplayer menu to help explore the mountain with friends, joining hotspots
- Teleport and follow other players while in drone mode, great way to chill out and watch some epic shredding
New moves
- We’ve added double handed grabs, the epic “Bloody Dracula” and “Rocket Air” moves!
- Master a new variant for the debatably best trick - the Methoda - a take on the classic Method but with way more steeze.
- Walls were always great, but now you can RIDE them.
- Tweaks to the scoring mechanism for better handling of rails and combos
Enhanced replay editor
- You can now record multiple riders in the same replay - so get your buds together and show us what you’ve got!
- Record your best moves in slow motion (or.. fails!)
Plenty of love under the hood
- Plenty of bug fixes
- Performance optimization, Shredders is purring better than ever before
- We’ve gone through every snowflake, snowmobile, and snowboard to make sure they sound extra snowy.
Changed files in this update