Changes:
- The ball in Ball Blitz moves way smoother now
- Reported by RasXOD and DarkSoulBG24: Fixed a bug in the scoreboard player names
- Some missing unicode characters added to the font
- Small change in how player hit works: the client now also communicates if either a player or an object is hit. This prevents the ball from Ball Blitz getting hit when the client hits a player.
- When a device that is plugged in is defect and spamming the "A" button, it will only open an external link once every 5 seconds.
Changed files in this update