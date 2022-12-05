 Skip to content

Mad Adventures update for 5 December 2022

v1.03b

Build 10079190

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • The ball in Ball Blitz moves way smoother now
  • Reported by RasXOD and DarkSoulBG24: Fixed a bug in the scoreboard player names
  • Some missing unicode characters added to the font
  • Small change in how player hit works: the client now also communicates if either a player or an object is hit. This prevents the ball from Ball Blitz getting hit when the client hits a player.
  • When a device that is plugged in is defect and spamming the "A" button, it will only open an external link once every 5 seconds.

