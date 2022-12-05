YoloMouse 1.5.0

Time for a big one! :)

Steam workshop support has arrived! This is the final piece to all the modding/editor support added lately. Since its a major feature, please consider it a beta for the next few updates. Some things are still sorely missing like documentation which is coming ASAP. In the mean time please experiment with the editor and workshop. Both ready-to-use and curated support has been enabled.

To kickstart the workshop I added an initial "null blade" cursor :)

Otherwise various minor updates and a few fixes were added. Most importantly a fix to everyone's favorite inverted cursors. I may also have fixed an issue where some folks couldn't see certain included or custom cursors.

There's also a small EULA update where any free workshop item contributions may be stored for use with the non-steam version of YoloMouse.

UPDATES

new: steam workshop support! (BETA)

new: picker: "get more" button that opens workshop browser

new: editor: workshop publish button + ui

new: editor: custom cursor preview image support + additional text options

update: polish existing cursors based on feedback

update: change cursor bundle id system + migratation of old ids

fix: cursors and settings failing to load from folders with certain windows tags

fix: inverted cursors

fix: make editor export inverted cursors as mono only instead of RGB. will review inverted RGB later.

fix: non-english cursor bindings not persisting

UPCOMING

new: more included cursors

new: yet another anticheat bypass attempt

LATER

customizable + scriptable 3d cursors

achievements

tutorials

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com