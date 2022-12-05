Starstruck Sonata

Welcome to new event in Shelter69!

"Music never leaves you alone, and punk rock will always be there when nothing else will."

Pete Wentz.

These words ring true even after the apocalypse, because for as long as there are young people, there will be punk. And Rhode loves punk and knows someone who can bring the vibe back.

Rock on, Shelter 69!

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]