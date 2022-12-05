1、开通了Steam云存档功能，现在可以正常使用Steam云存档来存储存档信息了。
注：使用Steam云存档功能前，请确保您的Steam客户端个人设置处已经启用了云服务。
2、优化了游戏客户端框架，现在可以在游戏内的设置界面，对游戏进行窗口化设置了。
3、优化了部分秘境信物的掉率，上调。
4、优化了绝品武器铸造材料“火凰晶”、“玄璜珠”以及“太阴冰魄”的掉率，大幅度上调。
自在逍遥：风起(Tales of TianYuan Dynasty) update for 5 December 2022
12月5日更新日志
