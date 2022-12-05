 Skip to content

Professor Crackbrain - And the awakening of the weredog update for 5 December 2022

Update V6.1

Update V6.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Included fixes:

  • UI scaling improved for higher screen resolutions (Player switch buttons)
  • Removed "Professor Crackbrain_BackUpThisFolder" from games data folder, as it's not needed to be shipped
  • Added some specific interactions (instead of default interactions) for some "use" inventory on hotspot
  • Remote Car can't be used anymore in the dungeon, if the player is in the cell.
  • Fixed a bug, where Rogy Hotspot was showing on the edge of the screen of the backyard, even when he's not in the scene.
  • Playground cutscene can not be skipped anymore.

