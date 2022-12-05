Update V6.1

Included fixes:
- UI scaling improved for higher screen resolutions (Player switch buttons)
- Removed "Professor Crackbrain_BackUpThisFolder" from games data folder, as it's not needed to be shipped
- Added some specific interactions (instead of default interactions) for some "use" inventory on hotspot
- Remote Car can't be used anymore in the dungeon, if the player is in the cell.
- Fixed a bug, where Rogy Hotspot was showing on the edge of the screen of the backyard, even when he's not in the scene.
- Playground cutscene can not be skipped anymore.
Changed files in this update