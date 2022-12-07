 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 7 December 2022

V1.1.0.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New maps: Crypt Lord; Final Battle III
  2. New Skin system
  3. New Achievements for completed maps
  4. New number shortcuts to fast draw and play cards
  5. New Attack Cards: Full Blown, Mana Transformation, Corrosion and Genki Strike; New Skill Cards: Vulnerability Strike, Void Forge, Sky Walk and Dark Moon; New Gear Cards: Colorful Prism, Mana Spear and Weather Gauge
  6. The upper limit of Epic Level is 119
  7. Added “Remove Cards” to Lost Pages when Epic level is higher than 40
  8. Added Certain Merge system
  9. Added Footprints on the map
  10. Added Clarity adjustment of the map
  11. Added DLC of increasing the number of Void Storage
  12. The conditions to unlock Final Battle II now include Crypt Lord
  13. Adjusted the effects of Elemental Scythe, Sharpening Stone, Rogue's Wristguard, Frostfire Duo, Trio, Shuriken - Flame Blade, Hyper Torrent, Mercenary's Luck, Scythe of Justice, Snowball, Huge Snowball, Sickle Strike, Frostbite, Piercing Broach, Reborn, Arcane Pierce, Demonic Storm, Sickle Tactics, Kindle, Lucky Coin, Nonet, Corruption Outburst, Shell, Sunblaze, Detonation, Dark Erosion, Shuriken - Dark Corruption, Corruption Crystal, Soul of Corruption, Echo of Agony, Lurking Corruption, Amplified Corruption and Curse of Corruption
  14. Adjusted the levels that drop Phoenix Flame, Flurry, Toxic Burst and Shuriken Storm
  15. Adjusted the rarity of Toxic Kiss, Craft Shuriken, Blizzard and Arcane Pierce; adjust the Energy Cost of Contract of Demonscythe; adjust the statistic of Seed of Life; added new Card Level to Berserk, Fury Scratch and Soul of Vengeance; Change the Card Type of Striker's Edge to Unique
  16. Adjusted the Deck Build of Azazel
  17. Nether Scythe, Faces of a Dice, Arcane Strike and other cards with random buffs now cannot be applied if one of them has reached full stacks
  18. Maximum number of Armor changed to 255
  19. Shops in the game now have a drop rate bonus for more SR and SSR cards due to Encyclopedia
  20. The damage of Reflection and Thorn will be calculated after dealing damage of total cards
  21. Maximum buff stacks of Combo Strike have been changed to 2
  22. Side quests now have HP limit
  23. Added Lv.1 Enchantment Stones to Trade shop
  24. Adjusted the buff icons to distinguish different buffs more clearly
  25. Fishing no longer requires clicking the fishing button
  26. Bug fixed: there were still inactivated levels after erasing the characters’ memory
  27. Bug fixed: the game frozen when click ESC and Left Mouse together during the plot
  28. Fixed some colliders that might struck the characters
  29. Bug fixed: wrong display of Winning Streak on Epic mode
  30. Bug fixed: Dark Roam cannot be upgraded
  31. Bug fixed: shadow flickered on some computers
  32. Bug fixed: card that drew by Sneak Swap cannot be uses
  33. Bug fixed: Soul of Vengeance cannot trigger Leech Seed
  34. Bug fixed: Elf effect might still exist after the elf was removed
  35. Bug fixed: wrong display of Hidden Bosses
  36. Bug fixed: miscalculation of Agility probability
  37. Bug fixed: no discard when drawing Gunfire
  38. Bug fixed: continuous Enchantment cannot be achieved at some times
  39. Bug fixed: wrong display when checking cards at some times

