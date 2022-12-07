V1.1.0.0 Update

- New maps: Crypt Lord; Final Battle III
- New Skin system
- New Achievements for completed maps
- New number shortcuts to fast draw and play cards
- New Attack Cards: Full Blown, Mana Transformation, Corrosion and Genki Strike; New Skill Cards: Vulnerability Strike, Void Forge, Sky Walk and Dark Moon; New Gear Cards: Colorful Prism, Mana Spear and Weather Gauge
- The upper limit of Epic Level is 119
- Added “Remove Cards” to Lost Pages when Epic level is higher than 40
- Added Certain Merge system
- Added Footprints on the map
- Added Clarity adjustment of the map
- Added DLC of increasing the number of Void Storage
- The conditions to unlock Final Battle II now include Crypt Lord
- Adjusted the effects of Elemental Scythe, Sharpening Stone, Rogue's Wristguard, Frostfire Duo, Trio, Shuriken - Flame Blade, Hyper Torrent, Mercenary's Luck, Scythe of Justice, Snowball, Huge Snowball, Sickle Strike, Frostbite, Piercing Broach, Reborn, Arcane Pierce, Demonic Storm, Sickle Tactics, Kindle, Lucky Coin, Nonet, Corruption Outburst, Shell, Sunblaze, Detonation, Dark Erosion, Shuriken - Dark Corruption, Corruption Crystal, Soul of Corruption, Echo of Agony, Lurking Corruption, Amplified Corruption and Curse of Corruption
- Adjusted the levels that drop Phoenix Flame, Flurry, Toxic Burst and Shuriken Storm
- Adjusted the rarity of Toxic Kiss, Craft Shuriken, Blizzard and Arcane Pierce; adjust the Energy Cost of Contract of Demonscythe; adjust the statistic of Seed of Life; added new Card Level to Berserk, Fury Scratch and Soul of Vengeance; Change the Card Type of Striker's Edge to Unique
- Adjusted the Deck Build of Azazel
- Nether Scythe, Faces of a Dice, Arcane Strike and other cards with random buffs now cannot be applied if one of them has reached full stacks
- Maximum number of Armor changed to 255
- Shops in the game now have a drop rate bonus for more SR and SSR cards due to Encyclopedia
- The damage of Reflection and Thorn will be calculated after dealing damage of total cards
- Maximum buff stacks of Combo Strike have been changed to 2
- Side quests now have HP limit
- Added Lv.1 Enchantment Stones to Trade shop
- Adjusted the buff icons to distinguish different buffs more clearly
- Fishing no longer requires clicking the fishing button
- Bug fixed: there were still inactivated levels after erasing the characters’ memory
- Bug fixed: the game frozen when click ESC and Left Mouse together during the plot
- Fixed some colliders that might struck the characters
- Bug fixed: wrong display of Winning Streak on Epic mode
- Bug fixed: Dark Roam cannot be upgraded
- Bug fixed: shadow flickered on some computers
- Bug fixed: card that drew by Sneak Swap cannot be uses
- Bug fixed: Soul of Vengeance cannot trigger Leech Seed
- Bug fixed: Elf effect might still exist after the elf was removed
- Bug fixed: wrong display of Hidden Bosses
- Bug fixed: miscalculation of Agility probability
- Bug fixed: no discard when drawing Gunfire
- Bug fixed: continuous Enchantment cannot be achieved at some times
- Bug fixed: wrong display when checking cards at some times
